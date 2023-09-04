Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392,902 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Welltower worth $223,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,787,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,588,000 after purchasing an additional 455,626 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 359.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.