Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 966,349 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Walt Disney worth $216,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.64. 27,701,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,966,562. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.