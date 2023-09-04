Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $510,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,132,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,925. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

