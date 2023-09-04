Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Salesforce worth $278,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,801,441,000 after buying an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,674. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock worth $239,106,129. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

