Prudential Financial Inc. Has $261.72 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of QUALCOMM worth $261,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

