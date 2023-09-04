Prudential Financial Inc. Has $595.31 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 170,548 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $595,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

V traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.11. 4,112,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. The stock has a market cap of $461.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

