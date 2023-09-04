Prudential Financial Inc. Has $764.94 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68,721 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $764,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,842,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $762.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.