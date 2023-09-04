Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $178,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.94. 2,727,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,017. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.