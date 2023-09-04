Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 141,661 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,661 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $160,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $281.99. 654,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

