Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $259.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.