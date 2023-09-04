Prudential PLC Purchases 12,223 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 183.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

