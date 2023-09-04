Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.61 and a 200 day moving average of $314.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

