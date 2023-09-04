Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

PSTG opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,918.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $283,838.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

