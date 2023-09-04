PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

PVH has a payout ratio of 1.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PVH to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.3%.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.09.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PVH by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

