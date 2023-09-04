PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $102.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE PVH opened at $83.50 on Thursday. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

