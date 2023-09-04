PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.30.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

