PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $125.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $807,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in PVH by 11.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PVH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

