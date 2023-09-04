Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.12 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00008175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $221.66 million and $19.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.69 or 0.06307569 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

