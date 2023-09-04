Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,279 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total value of $7,106,928.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,328,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total transaction of $7,106,928.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,328,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,403 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.71.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.49. 1,070,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,953. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

