Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 27,947 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Enbridge by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 62,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 70.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 710,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 546,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

