Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 32,433 Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.50. 154,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,586. The company has a market cap of $956.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

