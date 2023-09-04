Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys Shares of 8,631 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,631 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,985,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

