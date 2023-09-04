Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys Shares of 9,599 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.24. 3,539,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.