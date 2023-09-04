Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $485,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fortive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.