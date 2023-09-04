Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $568,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.17. The company had a trading volume of 522,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,235. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.42 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

