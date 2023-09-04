Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New $371,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $66.25. 4,404,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

