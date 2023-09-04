Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New $640,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,123 shares of company stock worth $1,982,024. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,753,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $357.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.06.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.