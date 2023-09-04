Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Corteva by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,211 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Corteva by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

