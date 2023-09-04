Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,538 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,803,000 after purchasing an additional 92,669 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 195,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,895. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

