Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,786. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

