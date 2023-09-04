Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.35. The stock had a trading volume of 537,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,552. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $215.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

