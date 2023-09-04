Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Silvercorp Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 927,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,302. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $456.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.02.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

