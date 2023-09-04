RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of RDNT opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 1.68. RadNet has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,418.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

