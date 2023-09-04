Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) is Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,217 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up 9.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 1.46% of Range Resources worth $93,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.36. 2,722,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $34.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.