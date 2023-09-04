Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Price Performance

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Institutional Trading of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Company Profile

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

