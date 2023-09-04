Raymond James Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $45.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTG. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

PSTG opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,918.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

