ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $124.86 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 188.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.58 million and $124.86 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 390.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00246042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

