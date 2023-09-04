ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 353.4% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 192.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 353.4% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.55 million and $103.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00245870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00017050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

