Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:REED opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

