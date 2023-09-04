Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 11,339 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,323 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 999,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 85,922 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 584,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.45. 91,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.