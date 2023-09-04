Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 762 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,609. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.