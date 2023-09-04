Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 15,277 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,098. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

