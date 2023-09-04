Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 153,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 188.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,485,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after buying an additional 969,944 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $190.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,094,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,722,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

