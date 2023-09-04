Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,086,000 after buying an additional 34,701,040 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.85. 32,469,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,260,818. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $110.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

