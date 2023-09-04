Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $13.67 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.35% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,676,000 after purchasing an additional 907,715 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 734,754 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,502,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,989. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

