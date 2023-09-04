Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 196.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 205,869 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 81,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,920,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,365,000 after acquiring an additional 313,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $105.11. 2,352,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

