Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $22.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $75.03. 1,112,055 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.