Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.87. 313,789 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

