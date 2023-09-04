Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $7.71 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.52% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 184,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

