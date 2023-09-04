Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. 512,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

